Virginia Beach ITA master plan could reshape development near Sportsplex for decades

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A long-term vision is taking shape in Virginia Beach — not just for the Sportsplex, but for a much larger area known as the ITA, a plan city leaders say could guide development for the next 10 to 25 years.

At the center of that vision: sports tourism.

The proposed plans include expanding the Sportsplex footprint with 2 additional fields, a BMX facility, and a cross-country course — designed to attract large-scale events, including NCAA-level competitions.

But the plan isn't just about sports. It's about building out an entire district around it.

New and expanded roadways would reshape how people move through the area, including extensions of Hudome Way and Landstown Road.

The Hudome Way extension alone is estimated at over $8 million in roadway work and more than $14 million in stormwater improvements.

Landstown Road would also be extended, supporting future municipal service facilities with millions more in infrastructure investment.

Altogether, the plan calls for tens of millions in improvements, laying the groundwork for long-term growth.

That growth could include light industrial development, bringing new business space into the ITA.

City projections show the potential for new jobs and millions in direct tax revenue tied to development over time.

One resident raised a key question during Wednesday night's public meeting.

"I think it would be interesting for us to know as the public what businesses are coming here."

For now, that question remains unanswered.

Developers say they don't yet know which businesses — if any — will move in, saying those decisions will ultimately fall to private companies and the city.

Residents have until the end of May to submit their thoughts on what should and should not happen in the area. After that, the plan goes to the planning commission.

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