Hunt Club Farm adds a little more fluff this summer for families

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Summer officially begins for many Virginia Beach families at the end of the week with the final day of the school year, and Hunt Club Farm is adding even more fluffy attractions to its petting zoo this season.

Last year, the farm introduced Highland cows, which quickly became a favorite among visitors. This summer, Hunt Club Farm has added two Valais Blacknose lambs named Stanley and Yeti.

John Hood

The lambs, known for their fluffy coats and playful personalities, will be featured during the farm’s summer camps and petting zoo activities.

“We are with our Valais Blacknose lambs. We have Stanley and Yeti, and they are babies — they are just about 1 month old,” Lauren Sisino Freeman of Hunt Club Farm said. “They are absolutely incredible. They are also known as the teddy bear or puppy dog sheep because they are so playful, docile, friendly and silly. They are just full of personality and big old curls.”

John Hood

The lambs will not stay small for long, so visitors may want to see them sooner rather than later.

Hunt Club Farm also is offering students and graduates half-off admission on the final day of school Friday.

Contact John Hood Do you have a news tip or story idea for News 3's Virginia Beach Neighborhood News Reporter John Hood? Let him know Name Email Phone Share your tip/idea Captcha Submit

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.