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Crews respond to large house fire on Buzzard Neck Road: VBFD

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Virginia Beach Fire Department
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VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Crews responded to a large house fire Friday morning, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Around 4:54 a.m., crews arrived at the scene of a two-story house fire in the 5300 Block of Buzzard Neck Road. The Virginia Beach Fire Department says the structure was seen fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries have been currently reported as a result of this fire, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

This is a developing story, check back with News 3 for updates.

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