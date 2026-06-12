Teen arrested, e-bike seized after police chase prompts use of helicopter: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 15-year-old was arrested and charged after prompting a police chase that involved the use of a helicopter on June 6, Virginia Beach police said Friday.

The 15-year-old, who was already on probation for previous reckless riding, now faces 13 charges including reckless driving and misdemeanor eluding, according to Virginia Beach police. This arrest followed three previous warnings for the same behavior.

On June 6 around 4:18 p.m., an officer attempted to stop the teen while they were riding an electric dirt bike from Flanagan's Lane onto Sand Bridge Road. The teen sped away after the officer tried to stop them, according to Virginia Beach police. The teen passed other police vehicles and refused to stop.

A helicopter unit then tracked the teen from above and followed them until they abandoned the bike, according to Virginia Beach police. After that, the teen was taken into custody.

The electric dirt bike was seized as a result. Virginia Beach police say the dirt bike had a 16,800-watt battery pack that made it capable of going over 59 miles per hour.

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