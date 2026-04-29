Virginia Beach leaders review e-bike safety recommendations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — At the end of last summer, the Virginia Beach E-Bike Task Force was created to develop recommendations aimed at improving safety for electric bikes and e-moto riders across the city.

On Tuesday, ahead of the busy summer season, those recommendations were presented to city leaders.

“I think those forms of transportation — it gets you outside and it’s one less car on the road,” said Ronnie Sarmiento, a Virginia Beach native.

Sarmiento, a content creator who reviews electric modes of transportation, said he has enjoyed riding his e-bike since moving back to the area.

“We have a lot of pockets of places to go — strip malls, shopping centers, parks — places of interest you want to ride to,” he said.

John Hood

However, Sarmiento said he has also witnessed behavior that raises safety concerns.

“Here in my neighborhood and others, I’ve seen groups of young kids riding e-bikes doing wheelies everywhere,” he said. “It’s honestly super cool — I just hope they’re being safe.”

Safety concerns like those prompted the city to assemble the task force.

Among its recommendations:



Increasing education efforts for children by partnering with local schools

Improving signage in school zones and high-density areas to clarify where e-bikes are allowed

Maintaining bans in certain locations, including sidewalks in Town Center and the Resort Area

Sarmiento said confusion about where e-bikes are permitted has impacted where he rides.

“I haven’t ridden my e-bike at the Oceanfront mainly because I’m not sure if I’m allowed to,” he said.

Currently, e-bikes are only permitted on Atlantic Avenue at the Oceanfront. One proposed recommendation would allow e-bikes on the bike path adjacent to the boardwalk to provide a safer alternative.

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However, some city leaders expressed concerns that expanding access could create additional safety issues.

“They will not follow the rules, and it is a very dangerous situation,” said Rosemary Wilson. “I’ve met with condo associations and others down there, and they are very upset by this. I don’t think we need an alternative route for Atlantic Avenue because if it’s a means of transportation, then they can use Atlantic Avenue.”

Another challenge, according to police and rider Ronnie Sarmiento, is identifying what class an e-bike falls under.

E-bikes vary by speed and capability. A Class 3 e-bike, for example, requires the rider to wear a helmet.

It can also be difficult at times to distinguish between an e-bike and an e-moto.

E-motos are typically faster and can exceed speeds of 30 mph.

John Hood

Other recommendations discussed include the possibility of registering e-bikes but that change would have to come in the state code.

With infrastructure improvements expected in the future like the VB Trail, some residents are urging city leaders to act quickly.

“I ask you to please use your resources to help educate not only riders, but the city itself, on how we can do that safely,” Sarmiento said.

No decision was made on Tuesday.

City leaders are expected to continue reviewing the recommendations before making a decision.

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