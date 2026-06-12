19-year-old Navy sailor charged in crash that killed landscaper denied bond

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 19-year-old Navy sailor that was charged following a crash that killed a landscaper on May 29 was denied bond on Friday.

Synclair Tyrone Mayes was charged with involuntary manslaughter following the crash.

During the bond hearing on Friday, Mayes' attorney mentioned that he has no prior criminal record and is currently serving in the Navy, stationed at Naval Air Station Oceana. His attorney said he could stay with his aunt in Virginia Beach. She said she would not let him drive any of the vehicles at her home — so she would've arranged Uber rides for him to report to work.

Watch previous coverage: Teen charged with involuntary manslaughter in Chesapeake car crash that killed landscaper

Teenager charged with involuntary manslaughter in car crash that killed landscaper

Prosecutors argued that Mayes is too much of a public danger since it is believed he was traveling over 90 miles per hour before the crash occurred. During the bond hearing, it was also mentioned that the engine block of the other car involved in the crash flew 67 feet away from the site of the impact.

According to police, officers responded around 9:49 a.m. on May 29 to a serious crash involving a black sedan and a red SUV. Investigators said the sedan was speeding southbound on Johnstown Road when it hit the SUV, which was turning onto Johnstown Road from Britwell Drive.

Watch previous coverage: Family mourns loss of Guadalupe Rivera, father of eight, landscaper killed in Chesapeake crash

Family mourns loss of Guadalupe Rivera, father of eight, landscaper killed in Chesapeake crash

The crash caused the sedan to leave the roadway and hit 60-year-old Guadalupe Rivera, a landscaper who was working nearby. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

Rivera's brother, Joe, told News 3's Erin Holly in a previous interview that Guadalupe was a kind man who was always willing to help others.

"He was a great person. He was always kind to everybody," he said. "He would talk to anybody, try to help anybody he could."

Watch previous coverage: Neighbors raise concerns about speeding on Johnstown Road following death of landscaper in Chesapeake crash

Neighbors raise concerns about speeding on Johnstown Road following the death of landscaper in Chesapeake crash

The loss leaves behind a large family. According to his brother, Guadalupe Rivera had eight children and 33 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Neighbors around Johnstown Road also raised concerns to Chesapeake Neighborhood Reporter Erin Holly after the crash.

Donald Belew has lived off of Johnstown Road for 35 years and said he is concerned about drivers speeding in the area. He and other neighbors started the memorial for Rivera on the side of Johnstown Road.

"I took it as if it was a family member. I just want people to slow down so that they can get home to their families," Belew said.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.