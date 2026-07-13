Doug Brubaker named Chesapeake Public Schools' new superintendent

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake School Board chose Doug Brubaker to become Chesapeake Public Schools' new superintendent on Monday night.

Coming from the Texarkana Independent School District in Texas, Brubaker will replace current superintendent Jared Cotton, who is retiring after eight years in the role and 34 years in public education.

Brubaker was confirmed in a close 5-4 vote by the Chesapeake School Board on Monday night.

"I am deeply honored and very excited to join the Chesapeake Public Schools family. This district has a proud tradition of excellence and a deep commitment to its students. I look forward to working alongside our dedicated Board, educators, families, and community members to build on this great foundation. Together, we will empower all students to achieve their brightest futures," Brubaker said in a statement sent to News 3.

Brubaker studied political science at University of Kansas, got his master's degree in education from Texas Christian University and holds a doctorate from University of North Texas. He has 31 years of experience as a teacher, principal and district leader, according to CPS.

Cotton, originally meant to retire in July, agreed to stay in his role until Brubaker takes over on August 13.

Dr. Brubaker brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to this role. His proven record of improving student outcomes, engaging families and communities, and leading complex organizations made him an outstanding choice to build upon the strong foundation already established in Chesapeake,” said School Board Chairman Kim Scott.

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