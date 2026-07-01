Chesapeake's Stallings called up by Brewers, set for MLB debut

MILWAUKEE, WI (WTKR)- Garrett Stallings has been on the doorstep of the big leagues since the middle of the 2023 season. Tuesday saw the door open for the Grassfield product.

The Brewers called up Stallings from Triple-A Nashville, adding him to a Major League roster for the first time. The right-handed pitcher's first appearance for Milwaukee will mark his Major League debut.

Drafted by the Angels in 2019, Stallings was traded to the Orioles in 2020 and has been spending time in the minor leagues for the last five years. He joined the Tides in the middle of the 2023 campaign and was traded to the Brewers the following season. The former Grizzly has put together his best pro season to date, boasting a 3.45 ERA in 16 appearances for the Sounds in 2026. He's bounced back and forth between a starting pitcher and the bullpen, but joins the Brewers in a relief pitcher role.

Stallings did not appear in Tuesday's 7-2 Milwaukee win over the Reds.

Since 2021, the Chesapeake native has appeared in 151 career minor league games and holds a 4.86 ERA. He is six innings shy of reaching the 600 inning mark.

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