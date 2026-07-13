Child hospitalized after accidental shooting in Chesapeake, police say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A child is recovering after an accidental shooting Sunday afternoon in Chesapeake, according to police.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Ivy Stone Way around 3:25 p.m. after receiving a report that a child had shot themselves in the hand.

When officers arrived, they found the child with a gunshot wound to a finger. Family members were also at the home at the time of the incident.

Chesapeake Fire Department crews and paramedics treated the child at the scene before taking them to a local hospital. Police say the child's injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigators have not said how the child gained access to the firearm or released the child's age.

The investigation is ongoing, and Chesapeake police say they will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.