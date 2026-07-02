City of Chesapeake prepares for Fourth of July celebrations amid extreme heat

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake is moving forward with its Fourth of July celebrations despite extreme heat this weekend. The city is preparing to mark America's 250th anniversary with enhanced safety measures.

The city will host two major patriotic events this weekend: the annual Celebrate Freedom Concert and Fireworks Spectacular on Friday, July 3rd at Chesapeake City Park, and the South Norfolk July 4th Parade and Picnic in the Park on Saturday at Lakeside Park.

Heath Covey, Director of Public Communications for the City of Chesapeake, said the extreme heat won't stop the celebrations but requires extra precautions.

"No, I've been with the city 25 years. We have not had a 4th of July celebration that's been this kind of hot," Covey said. "It's just they talk about the perfect storm. We've got, you know, the heat, the holiday, the events which are all outside all falling here at the same time."

Two cooling centers will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday at the Indian River Library and Western Branch Community Center. These facilities will have meeting rooms, restrooms, and air conditioning available for anyone needing relief from the heat. People can also cool off in other libraries and community centers across the city during business hours.

The Celebrate Freedom Concert and Fireworks Spectacular at Chesapeake City Park begins at 5 p.m. Friday and runs until after 9:30 p.m. when Pyrotecnico's fireworks display illuminates the sky. The free event will feature the U.S. Navy Fleet Forces Band, children's entertainment, and various food trucks. Parking costs $10 per vehicle, cash only. The city will provide misters and utilize shaded areas throughout the park to help attendees stay cool.

"At this point there are no plans to postpone the event. We can't postpone fireworks unfortunately because once they load them we're committed," Covey explained. "But at this time we think we've got a good plan in place to help people stay cool, particularly if they bring water, do what they need to do to help take care of themselves as well."

Saturday's South Norfolk July 4th Parade and Picnic in the Park begins at 10 a.m. at Lakeside Park on Bainbridge Boulevard. The parade kicks off the morning festivities, followed by a picnic that runs until 3 p.m. The event, presented by the South Norfolk Civic League and Chesapeake Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department, will feature live entertainment by Schooner or Later, food, and family-friendly activities. The celebration is free to the public, though some activities may require small fees.

City officials are emphasizing the importance of community care during the extreme heat event.

"The other thing people really need to remember is to check on your neighbors, check on the elderly, check on people who may not, you know, be as prepared for the heat, do what you can to help each other," Covey said.

Covey stressed two key safety messages for residents: stay cool when possible and stay hydrated.

"The two most important things that we tell people for this kind of heat are one, avoid it if you can stay where it's cool, do everything you can to stay where it's cool, and the other thing is to hydrate. You've got to keep pumping the water, pumping fluids," Covey said.

For those attending the Freedom Concert, officials recommend bringing coolers and wagons with plenty of water, as vendor availability will be limited. Chairs and blankets are encouraged, but tents, feather flags, and oversized umbrellas are not permitted at City Park.

"If I had one message for the folks in Chesapeake, it would be this it's gonna be hot. You gotta be smart. Stay hydrated, cool off when you can, do what you need to to take care of yourselves and your family, take care of your pets, take care of the elderly, take care of your kids. It's just gonna be hot," Covey said.

Both celebrations will proceed as planned, marking a significant milestone in American history while prioritizing public safety during unprecedented heat conditions

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