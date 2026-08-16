Portsmouth's Ballin' on the River event prepped families for school with free backpacks, haircuts and more

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Hundreds of Portsmouth families got free back-to-school supplies, haircuts, food and more Saturday at the 6th annual Ballin' on the River event at Festival Park.

Big H.O.M.I.E.S. and Portsmouth Parks and Recreation partnered with dozens of local organizations across the Hampton Roads region to create a one-stop shop for back-to-school needs. Families received free backpacks, school supplies, hygiene products and food. Kids also received free haircuts and braiding services, provided by the Family First Finney Foundation, to help them feel confident heading into the new school year.

Kimberly Wimbish, director of community engagement for Big H.O.M.I.E.S., said the event is designed to connect families with resources they can use throughout the entire year.

"So it's important because we understand that many nonprofits offer resources and offer different programming. So why not come together so that everyone can come to one hub, get the information, then take it back to their various communities and utilize those tools for the back to school year," Wimbish said. "So then when something happens going back to school, they can say, let me call back Big Homies, let me call Believe Pray Overcome, let me call City of Portsmouth Parks and Recreation Development Department, so that they can get those tools that they need to be successful throughout the year."

Retired barber Tenico Jones traveled from her home in Florida to Portsmouth to give kids free haircuts at the event, something she does every year.

"I came all the way from Florida to take care of my babies in Portsmouth, Virginia. I am retired."

Jones said looking good before the first day of school makes children feel more confident.

"And if you look good, you feel good. Your attitude is unstoppable."

Portsmouth neighbor Kishauna Harris said the free resources make a real difference for families who need them most.

"It's always nice to have a free event. Hey, who don't like free stuff? And it's also good for the ones that aren't fortunate, don't have the opportunity to be able to get the stuff for their kids. Like some kids don't have school supplies, so events like this will be great for them to you know, come out and get stuff," Harris said.

Portsmouth native and former professional basketball player Vernon Macklin also attended the event and had a message for the young people in attendance.

"I believe in mindset. So whatever your situation is, as a young kid you might not be able to change it. But, you can change your mindset," Macklin said. "Do the right thing, stay positive. So, they've always been a part of trying to help the community. And now, you can see it unfold."

The day featured a basketball tournament championship, with teams from Portsmouth and Norfolk competing for a $5,000 prize.

Wimbish said the event is not just for people of Portsmouth.

"This is a regional effort, so come on out for these free goodies for entertainment to see these youth and a positive outlook while they're playing basketball."

Wimbish is looking forward to hosting the event for years to come.

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