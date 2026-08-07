Portsmouth secures $1.1 million federal grant to tackle stormwater flooding. But is it enough?

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The City of Portsmouth has been awarded a $1.1 million federal grant to improve stormwater infrastructure in an effort to reduce flooding around Gust Lane and nearby neighborhoods.

The announcement comes just days after heavy rain moved through Hampton Roads, flooding streets across the city. On Tuesday, Aug. 4, Portsmouth recorded rainfall totals ranging from just over 3 inches to 5.45 inches, with Churchland receiving the highest amount.

Neighbors shared videos with News 3 showing flooded roadways in several parts of the city.

For Ray Smith Sr., president of the United Civic League of Cavalier Manor, flooding is nothing new.

Smith has lived in Portsmouth for about 45 years and said it's something he's always considered when buying a home.

"I've owned three places out here and they all on high ground," Smith said.

He described Tuesday's storm as one of the worst the area has seen in over a year.

"This recent event was pretty catastrophic," Smith said. "We haven't had one like that in some time."

City leaders said the federal funding will help address aging stormwater infrastructure and improve drainage around the Gust Lane and Deep Creek Boulevard area.

"What we're hoping to do is address that bottleneck over in the Gust Lane area, over through Deep Creek Boulevard, in that general vicinity, and address those concerns that frankly it's a public safety issue," said Portsmouth Public Affairs Officer J.D. Sumner.

The city said the overall project is expected to cost several million dollars, and officials have not announced a construction timeline.

To help cover the remaining cost, Sumner said Portsmouth is pursuing additional grants and allocating money in future budgets rather than looking to place the cost on Portsmouth neighbors.

"These projects do cost a lot and so to help share the burden of that we'll find whatever resources we can, constantly looking for whatever is out there," Sumner said.

While Smith welcomes the investment, he believes more funding will ultimately be needed to solve the area's flooding issues.

"A million dollars is a drop in the bucket. I'll be honest with you. What's needed is gonna take far more than that, especially in that area over there on Gust Lane," Smith said.

For now, city leaders said the federal grant is an important first step toward improving stormwater infrastructure and reducing flooding in one of Portsmouth's most flood-prone areas.

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