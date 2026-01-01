Naomi Washington joined the WTKR News 3 team as the Portsmouth neighborhood news reporter in July 2026. Having lived in five states, she's excited to put down roots in Hampton Roads and tell the stories that matter most to the Portsmouth community.

Before joining News 3, Naomi was the education reporter at 13WMAZ News in Macon, Georgia. She covered major stories across Central Georgia, including the 2024 election, Hurricane Helene, the debate over banning school zone speed cameras, and the U.S. Department of Education's decision to withhold federal education funding nationwide. Her reporting earned her a Georgia Association of Broadcasters (GABBY) Award nomination.

Naomi graduated from Elon University with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She spent four years as a multimedia reporter at Elon News Network, the university's student-run newsroom. During college, Naomi completed three internships with NBC News and traveled to Kyoto, Japan, for a reporting opportunity during her senior year.

Now in Portsmouth, Naomi is committed to telling stories that reflect the people, challenges, successes and heart of the city. She believes every neighborhood has stories worth sharing and is dedicated to making sure those voices are heard.

Have a story idea? Naomi would love to hear from you. Email her at naomi.washington@wtkr.com. You can also connect with her on TikTok, Facebook and Twitter/X @NWashingtonNews.