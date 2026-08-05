YWCA of South Hampton Roads urgently seeks donations after federal funding put on hold

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The YWCA of South Hampton Roads is urgently asking for donations after one of its main sources of funding was put on hold by the federal government.

Funding through the Family Violence Prevention Services Act is now on hold at the request of the federal government. The organization, which shelters women and children fleeing domestic violence across Hampton Roads, says it could last about three months without community support.

Chief Impact and Operations Officer Leah Williams-Rumbley said the need is immediate.

"It's really not a great thing that we have to rely on this grant funding and when it doesn't come through, we look to our neighbors."

The YWCA is urgently seeking cleaning, kitchen, laundry, and hygiene supplies. CEO of YWCA of South Hampton Roads Michelle Ellis Young said whatever the organization spends now, it will not recover when funding resumes. She said the shelter is currently out of several essential items.

"We are depleted right now on laundry detergent, we are depleted on items for our kitchen," Ellis Young said. "Food supplies are fine because we get to partner with our partners at the food bank and other agencies."

The shelter operates 22 rooms and houses about 59 individuals at any given time across the Hampton Roads region. Williams-Rumbley said everyday donations go a long way.

This is the full list of needed donations the YWCA put in its press release:



Lysol wipes

Swiffer wet jet liquid

Swiffer pads

Trash bags (regular)

Trash bags (XL)

Paper towels

Paper plates

Paper bowls

Plastic forks

Solo cups

Aluminum foil

Dish soap

Toilet paper rolls

Hand soap and lotion

Conditioner

Hair brushes and combs

Towels and wash cloths

"If folks are willing to donate things like bath towels, bed linens, toiletries, paper towels, toilet tissue, any of the things you would need to live a normal life, we would love to have it," she said.

While the YWCA has other grants, those funds carry specific use requirements.

Neither Ellis Young nor Williams-Rumbley knows when the federal funding will resume.

Financial donations are also accepted. Supplies can be dropped off at 1003 Norfolk Square, Suite B in Norfolk.

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