40 feet of pipe must be replaced after Douglas Avenue sewage spill in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Hampton Roads Sanitation District engineers now know the full scope of repairs needed after a sewer force main break on Douglas Avenue released an estimated 3 million gallons of raw sewage — and a recreational water advisory for Hull Creek remains in effect while cleanup and repairs continue.

After sending cameras inside the pipeline Thursday afternoon, HRSD determined that 2 sections totaling 40 feet of pipe need to come out and be replaced with PVC pipe. Crews are working around the clock on a pump-and-haul operation while remediation efforts continue at the northwest corner of Rolfe Terrace and Douglas Avenue and within Hull Creek itself.

Douglas Avenue remains closed to through traffic between Rolfe Terrace and Wesley Street. On-site staff are managing access to Bruce Place.

Leila Rice, HRSD chief communications officer, described the scope of the cleanup effort.

"We have waste water sludge being removed. We've also cleaned the streets and the sidewalks significantly. As far as repairs that's a little more difficult."

Lime has been applied to the impacted area to cut down on odor. State Public Health Toxicologist Dr. Dwight Flammia said the practice is standard following a sewage spill — the same type of lime used in lawn care to adjust soil pH. It works by killing pathogens and neutralizing odor. No health impacts are expected, but residents and pets should avoid contact. Anyone who touches the lime should wash the area with soap and water.

Portsmouth neighbor Jorge Molson lives on Douglas Avenue. He said the area has smelled like sewage for some time — well before the break was discovered.

"The smell been bad for probably over a year. Probably, maybe it could've been two years. It's been a long time since it been having that smell."

The Portsmouth Health Department's recreational water advisory urges residents to avoid swimming, wading, tubing, and kayaking in Hull Creek and the Western Branch of the Elizabeth River — activities where full-body submersion is more likely. Boating activities where full-body submersion is unlikely, such as motor boating, flatwater canoeing or kayaking, and fishing, may continue with proper precautions to avoid contact with contaminated water.

Environmental Manager for Portsmouth Health Department Jason Williams said the advisory was issued as a precaution, even though Hull Creek is not typically known as a recreational area.

"For precaution, we're going to go ahead and issue a recreational advisory, which meaning to avoid any kind of direct contact with the water, if there is any kind of secondary contact such as boating, fishing, and any other sports activities, water activities out there to make sure you use the proper precautions, proper cleanup of all your equipment and of yourself."

Williams said the advisory is expected to last at least a week.

"We're anticipating it will be at least a week long. That will give enough time for the contaminants to dilute and for the tidal water to do its job."

The health department said anyone who comes into contact with water from Hull Creek should clean up immediately.

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