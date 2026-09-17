Portsmouth sales tax referendum could fund new school, bring sixth graders to middle schools

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Public Schools is outlining how a proposed one percent sales tax could reshape the division's schools, including building a new K-8 school and moving sixth graders into middle schools.

Right now, Portsmouth's middle schools serve only seventh and eighth graders.

“We want to align ourselves with the other school divisions in Hampton Roads just to bring our 6th graders back into the middle school,” Sterling White, Portsmouth Public Schools chief schools officer said.

Watch previous coverage: Portsmouth voters to decide on 1% sales tax for school renovations in November ballot

Portsmouth voters to decide on 1% sales tax for school renovations in November ballot

White said a new kindergarten through eighth grade school would also help free up space in elementary schools that are at or near capacity.

He said moving sixth graders into middle schools would give them access to a middle school learning environment sooner, including sports and extracurricular activities.

“In elementary school, they're still walking in a straight line, they're still doing elementary things,” White said. “When you're in 6th grade in our division, that is what you're still doing.”

The proposed one percent sales tax would generate about $10 million annually for school capital projects, according to Portsmouth Public Schools.

Over the 20-year maximum tax period, the district estimates the additional revenue could provide about $200 million for school construction, major renovations and modernization.

Chief Operations Officer Jerry Simmons said the district has been working internally for over a year on the planning for a new school.

“We believe in the next 30 days we'll receive some type of drawings for the K-8,” Simmons said.

Portsmouth Public Schools projects the new K-8 school would cost about $85 million and be built near the division's new PACE Center.

A new Churchland Middle School is also identified as a need, with an estimated cost of $80 million.

“We desperately, we're in need of new construction, new buildings, so that our students, our staff, our stakeholders, the community have the best school facilities to educate their children,” Simmons said.

The district said the sales tax revenue could also fund roof replacements and HVAC upgrades across the division.

The money would be restricted to school capital projects and could not be used for salaries, benefits, instructional materials, routine supplies, day-to-day operations or general program costs.

The proposed tax must first be approved by voters in November and then by City Council before it can take effect and the district can use the additional revenue for these projects.

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