Two teen boys charged with murder in connection to fatal High Street shooting: PPD

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two teenage boys were arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on High Street in July, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

On July 23 around 4:15 p.m., Portsmouth police arrived at the 2600 block of High Street on the report of a dead person. Police say they found 33-year-old De'Shaviya Donnisha Jerry who had been killed with a single gunshot wound.

Police say they believe this incident is connected to an unreported shooting that happened on 7:30 a.m. the same day in the 2500 block of High Street.

Detectives used Flock gunshot detection and license plate readers to figure out the timeline and reviewed surveillance footage from local businesses. Police say they identified two high-school age suspects, who have both been charged with:



Second degree murder

Missile at an occupied dwelling

Use of a firearm

Minor possession of a firearm

Malicious shooting

Shooting across a road

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757-393-8536.

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