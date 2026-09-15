Man sentenced to 39 years in prison in 2022 homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was sentenced to 39 years in prison for shooting and killing a 17-year-old in 2022, according to the Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Pharondus Clemon II pleaded guilty in 2025 to first degree murder, shoot in commission of a felony and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

On Dec. 21, 2022, 17-year-old Clemon along with many other people arranged to meet 17-year-old Jesse Hogg to buy marijuana. During the meeting, one person tried to take a gun from Hogg, which caused a fight. Hogg reached for his gun after he got away, and Clemon admitted to shooting him.

Hogg fell, then Clemon said he and another person shot Hogg again before they took his gun and ran from the scene. Clemon hid the guns inside a backpack and hid them in he 4200 block of Griffin Street, where police found them.

For the murder charge, Clemon was sentenced to 50 years with 14 years suspended, followed by five years of supervised probation. For the shooting charge, he was sentenced to five years with all suspended, followed by five years of probation. He was sentenced to three years for the firearm charge.

All time will be served consecutively for a total of 39 years.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.