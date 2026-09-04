'A real danger': Coast Guard ramps up Virginia patrols over Labor Day weekend to catch illegal charter boats

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — More Coast Guard boats will be patrolling Virginia waters this Labor Day weekend as officials look for illegal charter operations that could put passengers at risk.

All six Coast Guard stations in the local Virginia area will be patrolling during the holiday weekend, according to Commander Ryan Koroknay, response department head at Coast Guard Sector Virginia.

Among the agency's concerns are overcrowded boats and charter operations that do not meet Coast Guard licensing, inspection and safety requirements.

“When you get on board that vessel, the captain, the operator may not have a license,” Koroknay said. “The vessel might be overloaded beyond its design capacity. There may be missing or inadequate lifesaving and firefighting equipment, and all of these things pose a real danger to the people on board that vessel.”

The Coast Guard is encouraging people to do their research before booking a charter.

Koroknay said one potential red flag is a company offering prices significantly lower than comparable charter operators. He also encouraged customers to look at how companies advertise their services.

“If there's nothing on there about the company or the vessel being operated in compliance with Coast Guard regulations, that could be a tip,” he said.

Before getting on a boat, passengers should ask to see the captain's merchant mariner credential, Koroknay said.

For vessels carrying more than six paying passengers, the Coast Guard requires a certificate of inspection. He said passengers can look for the white rectangular sticker, which is typically displayed near the pilothouse.

Passengers should also ask where safety equipment, including life jackets, is located.

“Never hesitate to ask those questions because it can save your life,” he said.

If the Coast Guard determines a vessel is operating as an illegal charter, Koroknay said the voyage will be terminated and the boat will be brought back to the dock. Depending on the circumstances, operators could face significant fines or criminal prosecution.

"We're taking this extremely seriously, illegal charter operations," he said. "We want to receive these reports from the public if you've gotten tangled up in an illegal charter, please report that."

The Coast Guard said illegal charter operations are a problem nationwide. Koroknay said the agency's increased presence during Labor Day weekend is part of its effort to keep people safe as more boaters head onto the water.

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