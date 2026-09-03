Portsmouth Redevelopment Housing Authority plans $30 million senior housing complex

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Redevelopment Housing Authority plans to break ground on a new senior apartment complex in early 2027, aiming to give seniors more housing options in the city.

Twin Pines Senior Housing is planned for 3993 Twin Pines Road. Portsmouth City Council renewed the housing authority's permit to move forward with the project on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

The $30 million development will have 82 units for seniors 62 and older.

Executive Director Alisa Winston said the housing authority is already hearing from seniors looking for a place to live.

"We constantly get calls, when are you going to open your waiting list? When are you going to open Twin Pines? You know, we need housing," she said.

When the housing authority previously opened waitlists for its existing senior properties, the response was overwhelming.

"We received interest from about 600 families for our senior properties when we opened a waitlist that includes Lexington Reserve, that includes Phoebus Square, other senior property that we have," Winston said.

She said Twin Pines senior housing will be a real community with a community room, art room, dog park and exercise room. Affordable rent is also a major part of the plan.

"The residents will pay 30% of their income towards rent, which is a big deal because many of our residents are on fixed income," she said.

Tony Goodwin, a downtown Portsmouth business owner and member of the National Investment Center (NIC Map) for Senior Housing and Care, said the need for senior housing is only expected to grow.

"The indicators are now pointing that by 2030, it's going to be a 10 to one ratio that we need more housing than we currently have now," he said.

According to NIC MAP, U.S. senior housing occupancy reached 89.9% in the second quarter of 2026, driven by record-high demand and historically low new construction.

Winston said funding sources for the Twin Pines Senior Housing project include VA Housing, the Department of Housing and Community Development, the City of Portsmouth and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta. The Richmond Group is the developer and also partnered with the housing authority on its last two projects.

The housing authority expects construction to begin in early 2027 and last about 18 months, with Twin Pines aiming to open in late 2028.

Contact Naomi Washington Do you have a news tip or story idea for News 3's Portsmouth Neighborhood News Reporter Naomi Washington? Let her know Name Email Phone Share your tip/idea Captcha Submit

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.