Portsmouth's Park View Elementary showcases reading program and learning initiatives to state officials

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Virginia's top education officials got a firsthand look Thursday at several learning programs underway at Park View Elementary School, including one aimed at closing early reading gaps.

Virginia State Superintendent Jenna Conway and Secretary of Education Jeffery Smith visited classrooms as part of a school tour, watching students participate in programs ranging from early literacy instruction to dual language immersion.

One focus of the visit was Elevate Early Education, or E-3, a three-year program now in its second year in Portsmouth Public Schools. The program is designed to help schools put the Virginia Literacy Act into practice.

Lisa Howard, CEO of E-3 Elevate Early Education, said the program is already showing results at Park View Elementary.

"Just in the first year of the pilot, we have seen a 27% decrease here in Park View Elementary of children with reading difficulties, and we're seeing teachers being able to teach reading effectively," Howard said.

While the program primarily focuses on students from kindergarten through third grade, Park View Elementary Principal Quirstin Wynn-Inman said building strong literacy skills early can benefit students for years.

"We want to catch them at their youngest and make sure that they have the tools to be successful readers as they grow," Wynn-Inman said.

Conway said she was encouraged by the partnership between schools and outside organizations working to support teachers.

"What's so exciting here is that we have public, private partnerships where folks are coming in and coaching teachers so that they can be successful with every student every day, and we got to watch that in action," Conway said.

State officials also visited Park View's Dual Language Immersion classroom, where students begin learning a second language in elementary school and can continue the program through high school.

The school also showcased its Purple Star program, which supports its 57 students with connections to military service members.

Portsmouth school leaders said continued investment from the state will be important to sustain and expand programs like those highlighted during Thursday's visit.

Smith said he and other state leaders plan to take what they learn during school visits back to lawmakers.

"We will bring forth those recommendations to further strengthen the good and the great work that's already in place," Smith said.

Portsmouth school leaders said they hope Thursday's visit gave state officials a closer look at the programs making an impact inside their classrooms.

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