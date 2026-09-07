'We're fed up': Portsmouth family wants action on overgrown cell tower property behind their home

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Joseph Lee and his family have lived on Treakle Terrace in Portsmouth for 26 years, and for all of it, a Crown Castle cell tower property has sat directly behind their backyard.

Lee said the company has failed to maintain the property for years, leaving behind overgrown grass, weeds, fallen trees and limbs.

"We've constantly had this going on with us where they don't keep it maintained like they should," Lee said. "It's not fair on us because we see this every day."

The neglect has become more than an eyesore. Lee said his family recently spotted a raccoon, snakes, rats and mice in the overgrowth and worries more animals could be lurking.

"We fear that it's more than raccoons out here that's roaming around and it's tall, thick grass," Lee said.

WTKR's Naomi Washington reached out to Crown Castle on Sept. 4 about Lee's concerns. The company responded with a statement.

"Crown Castle crews visit our cell tower sites as needed to address vegetation concerns. We are aware of the situation at the location you referenced, and are working with the residents to address the matter in the next week," the statement said.

Lee said they will believe Crown Castle when they see it.

"We don't believe nothing until they can keep this maintained, keep it looking nice, and keep it clean like the way it should be," Lee said.

Naomi Washington followed up with Crown Castle over email on Sept. 4 after the company sent its statement, asking what specific work crews would perform and whether the company would establish a regular schedule to keep vegetation under control. Crown Castle did not respond.

WTKR's Naomi Washington also reached out to the city of Portsmouth to ask whether code enforcement had ever investigated the property. The city said there are no open permits or cases associated with the site.

Lee said he just wants someone to take action.

"We're kind of fed up with it that they don't keep it cut for us when we have to live right behind it and you never know what's going to come out of these woods one day and come out in his yard," Lee said.

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