‘Wild’ and ‘exciting’: Music fans pack Norfolk Scope for third annual Cousinz Festival

NORFOLK, Va. — The music was loud, the crowd was energized and, for Norfolk native Tanula McInnis, everyone had come for the same reason.

“Everybody just chilling, getting along, the music is good,” said McInnis. “Everybody just came to dance and have a good time, so I'm enjoying it.”

Music fans packed Norfolk Scope Saturday night for the third annual Cousinz Festival, helping close out the summer with a lineup of major names in hip-hop and R&B.

See previous coverage: T.I., Keyshia Cole, The-Dream in lineup for Pusha T's 2026 Cousinz Festival

Rapper T.I. and R&B singer Keyshia Cole headlined the festival. Producer The-Dream, rapper Plies and several DJs also took the stage.

For Kennet Peters, the trip from Richmond was worth it.

Peters and four friends traveled to Norfolk for the festival, eager to see T.I. perform. Peters said it was the energy inside the venue that she knew the group would remember.

“I wanna see T.I.,” Peters said before describing the atmosphere. "It's been like wild, exciting."

It was Peters' second time attending the Cousinz Festival.

The event also has deep Hampton Roads roots. Antonio Dowe co-founded Cousinz alongside fellow Hampton Roads rap legends Fam-Lay and Pusha T.

For Norfolk native Delante Smith, that local connection added to the atmosphere.

“This is my second year,” Smith said. “I'm in the town. I'm known for Norview from this town. It's a good atmosphere.”

The night did not begin exactly as planned. Severe weather delayed the opening of the doors, forcing fans to wait before heading inside.

See previous coverage: Weather delays Cousinz Festival opening at Norfolk Scope

But McInnis said the weather was never going to keep her away.

“No, no, no, it didn't deter me from coming at all,” McInnis said. “It's just a little water.”

Once the festival got underway, the delay appeared to be an afterthought as fans danced and celebrated alongside friends.

For those who packed the venue Saturday night, Cousinz was more than a chance to see their favorite artists. It was a night of music, culture and a final summer celebration in Hampton Roads.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.