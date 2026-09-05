Weather delays Cousinz Festival opening at Norfolk Scope

NORFOLK, Va. — The Cousinz Festival got off to a delayed start Saturday after severe weather prompted organizers to push back the opening of doors at Norfolk Scope Arena.

Less than an hour before gates were scheduled to open, festival organizers said they received a severe weather alert from the City of Norfolk’s Emergency Management Services.

Organizers then held an internal briefing to decide whether to move forward with the outdoor portions of the festival or delay entry.

“Out of precaution and the safety of our attendees, production teams, vendors, and everyone involved, we made the decision to hold the doors,” organizers said.

The delay gave production crews, vendors and others time to quickly move equipment, activations and gear indoors rather than risk having to cancel the festival because of the weather.

As festivalgoers waited for the all-clear, organizers said attendees lined up and sheltered inside the Scope Arena parking garage. Festival staff passed out water to people waiting in line to help them stay hydrated.

Doors ultimately opened about an hour and a half later than originally scheduled.

Despite the delay, organizers said the show will continue Saturday night, with updated set times announced for the Main Stage.

According to the updated schedule, Bryan-Michael Cox & Friends are set to perform from 6:30 to 8 p.m., followed by Plies at 8:15 p.m. The-Dream is scheduled for a special set at 8:55 p.m., Keyshia Cole takes the stage at 9:30 p.m. and T.I. is scheduled to close out the night beginning at 10:30 p.m.

“We are thankful for the quick pivot for all teams involved and appreciate the patience of all of our attendees,” festival organizers said.

The third annual Cousinz Festival features a lineup of hip-hop and R&B artists and events in Norfolk throughout the weekend.

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