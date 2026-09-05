Campostella Road in Norfolk closed after crash brings down power lines

NORFOLK, Va. — A stretch of Campostella Road in Norfolk is closed in both directions after an early-morning crash brought down utility poles, power lines and other communication lines.

The closure is between East Indian River Road and Wilson Road. Drivers are being detoured around the area while crews work to clear the scene and make repairs.

Norfolk Police said officers were called to the intersection of Campostella Road and Wilson Road around 3:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a utility pole.

A 68-year-old man was the only person inside the vehicle. Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews had to extricate him from the vehicle. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

The crash damaged utility poles and brought overhead power and communication lines down in the area, forcing the road to close.

Southbound drivers on Campostella Road are being diverted at Wilson Road toward Indian River Road. Northbound drivers are being diverted at Indian River Road toward Wilson Road.

Drivers should expect delays, follow posted detours and use caution around crews working in the area.

Police have not said how long the road is expected to remain closed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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