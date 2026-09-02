Where does Norfolk feel hottest? ODU researchers want residents' help

NORFOLK, Va. — On a hot day in Norfolk, Myquis Levels is learning where she can find relief.

Levels recently moved to the area and was walking through Ghent on Wednesday looking for employment, stopping at businesses along the way to fill out applications.

But getting from place to place meant dealing with the heat.

"I'm wearing all black, and I don't know if that's a myth, but it does feel extremely hot," Levels said. "I'm looking to get back home as soon as possible."

For now, Levels relies on the bus to get around. That means walking and waiting outside — and finding air conditioning wherever she can.

"Every time I go in here to give an application, it feels like heaven," Levels said. "And then I have to walk back to the bus stop because I'm taking the bus."

She said she's also making sure she drinks plenty of water, wears breathable clothing and pays attention to how she's feeling while outside.

"You want to be conscious of your health," Levels said.

A few blocks away, longtime Norfolk resident Marilyn Buxbaum was also ready to get out of the heat.

Buxbaum has lived in Norfolk for about 38 years. She told News 3 she mostly stays inside when temperatures climb and had only ventured out Wednesday because she needed to buy a gift for her grandson.

"I assume the AC is on at home, right?" News 3's Jay Greene asked.

"Yes, it's waiting for me," Buxbaum responded.

After nearly four decades in Norfolk, Buxbaum said this summer's heat has stood out.

"It seems to be more oppressive this summer than ever," she said.

Experiences like those of Levels and Buxbaum are what researchers at Old Dominion University want to better understand.

ODU researchers Drs. Trang Le, Laura Costadone and Beth Tremblay are conducting a study examining how Norfolk residents experience and respond to hot weather — and what they believe could make the city more comfortable during periods of extreme heat.

The study also looks at residents' perceptions and preferences surrounding green spaces across Norfolk.

Instead of simply asking residents whether they feel hot, the survey allows them to show researchers where they're experiencing it.

Participants answer a series of questions and mark locations on a map related to their experiences, activities and preferences during high-heat days.

Researchers say the information could help inform strategies for addressing urban heat and contribute to ongoing efforts to create more livable and resilient communities.

As a Norfolk resident, I took the survey myself.

It took me about 10 minutes to complete, although researchers advise participants to expect it to take approximately 15 to 20 minutes.

The survey asked me to identify places in Norfolk that I felt were hotter and places I considered cooler or more comfortable. It then asked what I believed contributed to those differences.

It also asked what changes I thought could help address heat exposure and included questions about health, staying cool and experiences during periods of high heat.

That neighborhood-level information could help researchers understand something a temperature reading alone cannot necessarily capture: how people experience heat as they go about their daily lives.

For someone like Levels, that can mean walking from business to business and then making the trip back to a bus stop.

For Buxbaum, it can mean limiting the amount of time she spends outside altogether.

The study is open to Norfolk residents, and participation is voluntary.

ODU researchers say the survey is anonymous and participants should not provide their name or other identifying information in their responses. Participants can stop taking the survey at any time.

Those who complete the survey can also choose to enter a raffle for one of 10 $50 Amazon gift cards.

Ultimately, researchers hope residents' firsthand experiences can provide a clearer picture of where heat is being felt across Norfolk — and what people who live there believe could make those places more comfortable.

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