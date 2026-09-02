It's official! Norfolk's Wards Corner Target store opens Oct. 11.

NORFOLK, Va. — A new Target store is coming to Norfolk's Wards Corner neighborhood, with an official opening date set for Oct. 11.

The 129,000-square-foot store at 201 E. Little Creek Road will create more than 140 jobs and offer convenient access to everyday essentials, groceries and same-day fulfillment services.

Maria Bishop, the store's director, said the opening is personal.

"This is the first time that I get to open a new store and it's even more exciting because it's in my community. I live here in Norfolk," Bishop said.

The store features a CVS Pharmacy, Starbucks Café, wider aisles, a food-forward shopping experience, EV charging stations and adult beverage offerings.

New Target store opening in Norfolk's Wards Corner this October

Bishop said shoppers can also expect a larger grocery section than what's typically found at other Target locations.

"You have a larger array of merchandise," Bishop said.

"[We have] a lot of grab and go meals for the busy families to be able to come and shop after work or [complete] a quick errand," Bishop said.

Services include Drive Up, Order Pickup and next-day delivery — making it one of only two stores in the district offering that last option. Bishop said her team of 143 people will spend the time between now and opening day stocking shelves and getting every bit of merchandise ready for the community.

"If you think about Naval Station [Norfolk], it's right down the road. You think ODU, Norfolk State, the Ghent area, all of this area, Ward's Corner, we're just looking forward to being great neighbors," Bishop said.

This is Target's second store in Norfolk. Ahead of opening, store leaders have already supported local community initiatives, including collaborating with the Norfolk Police Department for National Night Out in August.

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