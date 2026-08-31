2 people injured, pit bull shot and killed after dog attack in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating a dog attack that left two people injured and one dog dead Sunday.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Lind Street, where four pit bulls escaped through a collapsed backyard fence. The dogs chased after two people and caused minor injuries.

A nearby resident tried to help the two adults by shooting at the dogs. Two of the dogs were struck by gunfire. One of the dogs died, while the other was taken for veterinary treatment.

Police did not share the conditions of the other two dogs.

Norfolk police detectives, forensic investigators and the Animal Protection Unit are investigating the incident. The case will be presented to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, which will review the incident for possible charges once the investigation is complete.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Norfolk Police at (757) 441-5610.

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