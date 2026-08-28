At least 4,000 Dominion Energy customers without power in Norfolk early Friday

NORFOLK, Va. — At least 4,000 Dominion Energy customers were without power in Norfolk early Friday morning, marking the second significant outage in the city in less than a day.

According to Dominion Energy’s outage map, the outages appeared to be concentrated largely in the Ghent neighborhood and portions of the NEON District.

Dominion Energy listed the cause of the outage as a “circuit out.” The utility estimated power would be restored between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Friday.

It was not immediately clear what caused the circuit to go out.

The outage comes after more than 1,000 Dominion Energy customers lost power in downtown Norfolk Thursday afternoon.

Around 1,300 customers were impacted by that outage before power was restored later Thursday, according to Dominion Energy.

Following Thursday’s outage, the City of Norfolk warned drivers that some traffic signals could continue flashing or temporarily malfunction even after power was restored. The city urged drivers to use caution and treat intersections with flashing or non-functioning signals according to traffic laws.

It was not immediately clear whether Thursday’s outage and the outage early Friday were related.

News 3 is working to learn more about what caused the latest outage.

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