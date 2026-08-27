New Target store opening in Norfolk's Wards Corner this October

NORFOLK, Va. — A new Target store is coming to Wards Corner in October, and I got the first look inside the 129,187-square-foot location on East Little Creek Road in Norfolk.

The visit came during the official handoff of the building's keys from the construction crew to store employees — a milestone moment for the team getting ready to open.

Maria Bishop, the store's director, said this opening is personal.

"This is the first time that I get to open a new store and it's even more exciting because it's in my community. I live here in Norfolk," Bishop said.

As crews moved boxes, assembled shelves, and completed finishing touches, Bishop walked through the store. Shoppers can expect a CVS Pharmacy inside, Starbucks, wider aisles, and a bigger grocery section than what's typically found at other Target locations.

"You have a larger array of merchandise," Bishop said.

"[We have] a lot of grab and go meals for the busy families to be able to come and shop after work or [complete] a quick errand," Bishop said.

One additional feature new to this Target location is next-day delivery to your home, only one of two stores in the district offering the option.

Bishop said her team of 143 people will spend the time between now and opening day stocking shelves and getting every bit of merchandise ready for the community.

"If you think about Naval Station [Norfolk], it's right down the road. You think ODU, Norfolk State, the Ghent area, all of this area, Ward's Corner, we're just looking forward to being great neighbors," Bishop said.

Traffic concerns ahead of opening

Scott Guirlinger has lived in the Wards Corner area for almost two decades and is the former Wards Corner Civic League president. He said excitement for the new store is widespread.

"I know I'm excited. I think all the neighbors are excited. All my kids are excited," Guirlinger said.

But traffic is also top of mind for residents. The area is already known for congestion, and the arrival of a major retailer raises questions about what opening day and beyond will look like.

Guirlinger said the topic came up at a Wards Corner task force meeting about two weeks ago and that residents are hopeful the situation will improve.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, construction on I-64 near Wards Corner is part of the Hampton Roads Express Lanes Norfolk Segment 1A, with overall project completion estimated for late 2026.

"We're hopeful that within a short time frame of Target opening that we can relieve some of that traffic congestion through there," Guirlinger said.

Because of the anticipated traffic expected for the grand opening, the city's traffic consultant is developing opening day traffic signal timings, followed by any adjustments that may be needed for the long term.

What's next for the rest of the shopping center?

The conversation also turned to the vacant space next to Black Rifle Coffee Company, where Farm Fresh used to be.

"What does [Target] mean for that end of that shopping center as Target's kind of just brought this new energy. There are retailers that tend to follow Target," Guirlinger said.

Earlier in August 2026, Sean Washington, director of Norfolk’s economic development, told anchor Anthony Sabella that several possibilities are being discussed for the space.

"We've heard conversations of maybe another grocery end-user. We've heard maybe there's an opportunity to do some more residential on top, some ground-floor retail," Washington said.

Guirlinger said he hopes the changes, including the new Target, will uplift the area and bring more people in.

An exact opening date has not yet been announced.

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