Vick, Norfolk State enter season 'ready for the challenge'

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Michael Vick definitely feels as though he and his Norfolk State team are further ahead now than they were heading into the season opener last year.

"When I look back at last year and think about how I approached week one, how I approached our training camp, how I approached our spring ball, everything was like a [180] this year as I've learned what actually works, what it takes, listening to some of my coaches," Vick said Tuesday. "I think the team has done a great job of responding."

Vick and the Spartans open their 2026 schedule Saturday at home against Winston-Salem State. That will be the first true on-field test to see how the adjustments made by the green and gold have paid off. NSU capped off Vick's inaugural season 1-11 with no victories over Division I opponents, a campaign marred by mistakes, penalties and turnovers. The head coach has been deliberate about addressing those issues.

As they take on the Division II Rams this weekend, it's a little difficult to prepare with no tape of this year's team.

"This week is tough," Vick noted. "No game film, nothing to look at. We get the chance to use our imaginations. I don't think you can reinvent the wheel. It's either going to be one way or it's going to be another way and from what we see, these principles are going to apply on both sides of the ball."

When the Spartan offense takes the field, redshirt junior Deljay Bailey will be leading the unit as starting quarterback. He entered camp as the number two QB, but beat out Reggie Johnson for the starting job and Vick feels comfortable with him at the helm after seeing his development.

"He understands the offense, he understands what we're trying to accomplish," Vick noted of Bailey. "The only thing that can get in the way of Deljay will be himself, overthinking it or trying to do too much."

Saturday offers the chance for Norfolk State to taste victory for the first time since last September and start off the 2026 campaign on a solid note. It's all part of a process that Vick hopes will end with his team chasing a championship.

"These guys are ready for the challenge," Vick said. "Super excited, very anxious, but still gotta continue to work throughout this week."

Norfolk State and Winston-Salem State kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday night.

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