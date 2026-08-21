Old Dominion names Henicle starting QB for week one

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- During Wednesday's Old Dominion football media day, head coach Ricky Rahne said he'd be ready to announce the team's starting quarterback "shortly."

Turns out he and the staff only needed another night.

WTKR News 3 confirmed Thursday night via an athletic department source that redshirt sophomore Quinn Henicle will be the team's starting quarterback when the Monarchs take the field September 5 at home against Norfolk State. Henicle earned the job ahead of redshirt freshman Ryan Huff and Washington State transfer Jaxon Potter.

Henicle has made two starts during his ODU tenure, leading the Monarchs to victory in both. The team's 2024 season finale at Arkansas State saw the QB rush for a 92 yard touchdown and spark a 40-32 victory. His second start came this past December, pacing Old Dominion to a win over South Florida in the Cure Bowl, rushing for two touchdowns and earning the game's MVP honors.

The signal caller also rushed for a 65-yard touchdown after coming off the bench in a 2024 contest against Virginia Tech.

Henicle said Wednesday that he wouldn't say he leans on the run, but he certainly considers it an escape option in some cases over taking a sack or fighting for a check-down. Leading up to camp, he's been working on all aspects of his game.

"It's definitely not something I lean on or depend on," Henicle noted. "I'm very confident in my ability to throw the football and I spent a lot of time working on my pocket movement, pocket presence, this offseason."

While his starting experience may be limited, Henicle has played meaningful snaps in the silver and blue. He's also spent the last two seasons learning behind Colton Joseph and Grant Wilson, pointing out Wednesday night that he took time to observe their leadership skills. Combine that and his game experience with valuable mental and physical reps in practice and Henicle seems to have plenty of tools to help the Monarchs.

Old Dominion kicks off the season against the Spartans September 5 at 6 p.m. at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

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