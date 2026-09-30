Norfolk State looks to build on first back-to-back wins since 2021

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Norfolk State had a lot to celebrate in the moments after Saturday's victory at Chicago State.

It was the first time the program had won back-to-back games since 2021 and represented Michael Vick's first road triumph as a head coach.

"I told our team during the week that it was going to feel really good to go on the road together, experience what we were about to experience, take care of business like professionals and get on the plane as winners," Vick said Tuesday. "Those experiences will be very memorable for us as long as we take care of our business throughout the week and go into the game super confident."

Vick and the Spartans were quick to turn the page. Two straight wins are nice, but the green and gold have their eyes on more as MEAC play nears. NSU's next task is back on the road as a showdown with Robert Morris awaits this Saturday.

"Back-to-back wins, it feels good, but we want more," Vick pointed out. "Obviously we've got to go through these type of scenarios in order to build the confidence and become the team we want to be. Nowhere near satisfied. There's more out there, there's more on the table. We're going to work our butts off to put ourselves in that position and try to accumulate as much success as we can."

Norfolk State's offense is trending in the right direction. The Spartans are averaging 31 points and 389 yards per game, but if you take out the two losses to FBS opponents, those numbers skyrocket to 47 points and 501 yards per outing. Running back Jalyn Daniels has eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark in each of NSU's three victories and freshman quarterback DaJean Golmond took the reins of the offense at quarterback and led the Spartans to a 623 yard day at Chicago State.

Robert Morris enters the game at 2-2 and is coming off a 31-28 loss at Buffalo. This will mark the first meeting in football between the two schools.

Norfolk State and Robert Morris kick off Saturday at 2 p.m. The Spartans return home next Saturday, October 10, for their homecoming match-up against Virginia University of Lynchburg.

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