Henicle says 'time to work' after winning ODU starting QB job

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Quinn Henicle takes a lot of pride in being Old Dominion's starting quarterback. After waiting in the wings for two years, he's finally getting his turn.

"There was always a sense of confidence," Henicle said of the position battle. "I've always wanted this position, but now that I have it it's time to work. It's time to do what I've always wanted to do here so I'm just ready to go."

The redshirt sophomore was named the starter late last week, beating out redshirt freshman Ryan Huff and Washington State transfer Jaxon Potter. He says there wasn't too much weight on his shoulders during camp, but getting the nod certainly boosts his confidence level.

"To officially be the guy and to know that it's my team, my offense, it's definitely a different feeling," Henicle noted. "You just get a little more confidence knowing that it's your spot, but it doesn't change a whole lot. My mentality is still the same."

"He has a little bit more experience than the other two guys and he's played well during camp," added head coach Ricky Rahne. "He's improved in his ability to read defenses as a passer. Obviously he's got his legs that can be a difference-maker for us and he's also a very good leader."

Henicle has won both his previous career starts, a 40-32 win at Arkansas State in the 2024 season finale and a 24-10 victory over South Florida in the Cure Bowl this past December, winning the game's MVP honor. During ODU's annual media day last Wednesday, Henicle noted that he watched previous Old Dominion quarterbacks closely in terms of their leadership style and how teammates would respond.

Rahne wants his new starting quarterback to be his own kind of leader.

"I think he leads in his own way," the head coach noted. "Everybody's got to lead their own way. Even as a coaching staff, we're not all going to lead the same way and so I think it's one of those things that you've got to be genuine in your leadership and I think he's definitely that."

Henicle and Old Dominion will open their season next Saturday, September 5, at home against cross-town foe Norfolk State at 6 p.m.

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