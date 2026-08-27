Power restored to downtown Norfolk after Thursday afternoon outage

NORFOLK, Va. — Power has been restored to over 1000 Dominion Energy customers following an outage on Thursday.

"Power has been restored to downtown Norfolk. However, some traffic signals may still be flashing or temporarily malfunctioning," the City of Norfolk said. "Drivers should continue to use caution, reduce speed, follow posted signs, and obey directions from law enforcement. Treat any intersection with a flashing or non-functioning traffic signal according to traffic laws."

According to the company's outage map, 1,300 total customers in downtown Norfolk experienced the outage.

WTKR

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