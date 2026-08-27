Chesapeake man shot, killed after threatening delivery driver, no charges filed

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake man was shot and killed on Teresa Drive this week after police say he threatened a delivery driver with an edged weapon. Authorities have determined no criminal charges will be filed.

Just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Chesapeake police responded to the 1300 block of Teresa Drive on a report of an injured person. Officers found 37-year-old Kenneth Lee Baum Jr. of Chesapeake, who had been shot. He died of his injuries.

"Through witness interviews and video evidence, detectives learned that a delivery driver was making a delivery to a residence on Teresa Drive. As the delivery driver was leaving, Baum blocked the delivery driver’s vehicle in the street and a verbal altercation occurred. The altercation escalated when Baum began physically assaulting the delivery driver," CPD said.

The altercation escalated when Baum began physically assaulting the delivery driver, police said. Baum then armed himself with an edged weapon and reengaged the delivery driver, threatening him with serious bodily harm. The delivery driver responded by shooting Baum. Police recovered the edged weapon from the scene.

Police say the delivery driver left the area and then contacted police to report the incident.

The Chesapeake Police Department said the decision not to file charges was made based on the totality of the evidence presented.

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