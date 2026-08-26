Suffolk police investigate homicide on 2nd Avenue

SUFFOLK, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man died in a Suffolk neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Police say the homicide happened in the 800 block of 2nd Avenue. No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Suffolk Police Department or the Suffolk Crime Line. Tips can be submitted online at p3tips.com, through the Suffolk Police Department website, or via the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page. Tips can also be submitted by calling 888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887), Option 5.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.