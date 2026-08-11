Strong winds leave cleanup across Suffolk, Isle of Wight

SUFFOLK, Va. — Strong winds swept through parts of Suffolk and Smithfield Monday evening, leaving behind scattered branches, damaged property, and at least one tree that fell on a home.

Barnes' Veggie Stand, a family-run stand on Kings Fork Road in Suffolk, was among the properties impacted. The co-owner spent Tuesday morning picking up pieces of produce and cleaning up the yard before reopening the stand Tuesday afternoon.

Long-time customer Wayne Thompson said he was caught off guard by what he found when he arrived Tuesday morning.

"I came this morning to get some tomatoes and what we see here is the end result of bad weather," Thompson said.

Thompson said the area's wind damage was uneven in its reach.

"It's strange how it hits, you hit one spot, and miss it you know another," Thompson said.

Thompson also reflected on past weather events in the area.

"I been here when they had a tornado came across but it didn't affect me I saw what it did in the neighborhoods down the road here," Thompson said.

The stand was back open by Tuesday afternoon.

In neighboring Isle of Wight County, the Moonfield area of Smithfield also felt the impact of the winds.

Video from the area shows branches scattered across yards. One family had a tree fall on their home. They declined to go on camera but said everyone inside was safe.

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