Suffolk police searching for man wanted in Keaton Way shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are searching for a man wanted in a shooting on Keaton Way.
On July 29, around 10:30 p.m., Suffolk police responded to the 400 block of Keaton Way on the report of a shooting. Police say they found a man with life-threatening injuries, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Suffolk police identified 37-year-old Brian Arthur Thompson of Norfolk as a suspect wanted in connection to the shooting. The following warrants are out for his arrest:
- Attempted first degree murder
- Malicious wounding
- Burglary
- Use of a firearm in commission of a felony
- Possession of firearm by convicted felon
- Shooting into an occupied dwelling
Anyone who has seen, made contact with, or may know of Thompson's whereabouts are asked to call the Suffolk Police Department at 757-923-2350 or the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
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