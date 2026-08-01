Suffolk police searching for man wanted in Keaton Way shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are searching for a man wanted in a shooting on Keaton Way.

On July 29, around 10:30 p.m., Suffolk police responded to the 400 block of Keaton Way on the report of a shooting. Police say they found a man with life-threatening injuries, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Suffolk police identified 37-year-old Brian Arthur Thompson of Norfolk as a suspect wanted in connection to the shooting. The following warrants are out for his arrest:



Attempted first degree murder

Malicious wounding

Burglary

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Possession of firearm by convicted felon

Shooting into an occupied dwelling

Anyone who has seen, made contact with, or may know of Thompson's whereabouts are asked to call the Suffolk Police Department at 757-923-2350 or the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

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