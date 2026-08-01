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Suffolk police searching for man wanted in Keaton Way shooting

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Suffolk Police Department
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SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are searching for a man wanted in a shooting on Keaton Way.

On July 29, around 10:30 p.m., Suffolk police responded to the 400 block of Keaton Way on the report of a shooting. Police say they found a man with life-threatening injuries, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Suffolk police identified 37-year-old Brian Arthur Thompson of Norfolk as a suspect wanted in connection to the shooting. The following warrants are out for his arrest:

  • Attempted first degree murder
  • Malicious wounding
  • Burglary
  • Use of a firearm in commission of a felony
  • Possession of firearm by convicted felon
  • Shooting into an occupied dwelling

Anyone who has seen, made contact with, or may know of Thompson's whereabouts are asked to call the Suffolk Police Department at 757-923-2350 or the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

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