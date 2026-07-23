Man seen in viral ICE arrest video speaks publicly for first time after release

SUFFOLK, Va. — For the first time since his release from immigration detention, Victor Alfredo Perez Martin is speaking out about his July 6 arrest, his time in custody, and what comes next in his immigration case.

Video of Perez Martin being detained by ICE near Sentara BelleHarbour Outpatient Campus on July 6 has been viewed thousands of times online. ICE called it a targeted enforcement operation. A federal judge ordered Perez Martin released July 16.

Man seen arrested in viral video by ICE in Suffolk released from immigration detention

Speaking through a translator, Perez Martin said he, his brother, and a coworker were driving to work when they were pulled over.

"When they put me on the floor they pushed my face into the ground and then another guy came and put his knee on top of me. Then I had difficult breathing and I felt that I was being suffocated and that's when I try to push myself up," Perez Martin said.

ICE says Perez Martin was processed in Norfolk. His attorney says he was held at the Farmville Detention Center for nine days.

Perez Martin said he was able to speak with his family while there. Although medical care was offered after his arrest, he said he declined at first because he was scared. When the pain worsened the next day, he said he was told he would go to the hospital in shackles.

"What sense does it make to go to the hospital when they are going to keep me in shackles. It's just going to keep the shackles tight. I decided don't take me there just give me the medication to relieve the pain," Perez Martin said.

Rather than accept voluntary departure, Perez Martin chose to fight his case. He said the cost and danger of returning to the U.S. played a major role in that decision.

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"The situation to return back to that country is a little complicated. I came here five years ago and it cost me $14,000 and nowadays it's more difficult and dangerous to come back here," Perez Martin said.

He said a conversation with his father reinforced his decision to stay and fight.

"He told me, 'If you can, try to fight so you can get out, because the situation back here is very hard. Where are we going to get that kind of money again?'" Perez Martin said.

When asked what he wants people to take away from the video of his arrest, Perez Martin said he is asking for any form of help.

"I have to pay for a lawyer I have to pay for the bond and with the economy you have to have security, the rent, your documents, and food," Perez Martin said.

His next court date is July 27.

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