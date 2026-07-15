'Stop the Bleed' initiative aims to train neighbors in emergency preparedness

SUFFOLK, Va. — An initiative hosted by the Western Tidewater Health District aims to teach our neighbors how to respond to life-threatening bleeding emergencies.

The "Stop the Bleed" initiative operates under the U.S. Department of Defense and it combines training with terrorism awareness. During the two-hour course, participants receive hands-on instruction in applying direct pressure, packing wounds, and using tourniquets.

Community members and local school personnel gathered in Suffolk on Wednesday to learn how to respond to life-threatening bleeding emergencies.

"Preparedness happens long before an incident takes place by making sure that both personnel and community members are confident in their ability to respond to an incident. They can be able to save a life," Dylan Evans, local health emergency coordinator with the Virginia Department of Health, said.

These classes are offered free of charge. Additional sessions will be held at the Suffolk Health Department. Click here to register for an upcoming class.

Additional classes planned:

August:



Aug. 15: 10 a.m. – noon

Aug. 20: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 27: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

September:



Sept. 10: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 17: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 26: 10 a.m. – noon

October:

Oct. 15: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 24: 10 a.m. – noon

Oct. 29: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Additionally, the Western Tidewater Health District will provide "Stop the Bleed" kits to public schools throughout the district. These kits include, combat application tourniquets, compression and bleeding control bandages, protective gloves, trauma shears, markers, SAM splints, two chest seals and accompanying instructional materials.

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