Suffolk police searching for suspect in shots fired incident

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are searching for the suspect in a shots fired incident with multiple warrants out for his arrest.

Around 4:23 p.m. on Thursday, Suffolk police arrived at the 700 block of Kilby Avenue on the report of shots fired. Officers say they found a home and multiple cars that had been shot, though no injuries were reported.

After an investigation, officers say they identified 22-year-old Brian Owens as the suspect. There are warrants out for his arrest on discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm in committing a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, and three counts of attempted murder.

Suffolk police is asking anyone with information or knowledge of Owens' whereabouts to call the Suffolk Police Department at 757-514-7915.

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