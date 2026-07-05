One dead, one injured in early morning crash on Respass Beach Road

SUFFOLK, Va. — One person is dead and another is hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash in Suffolk early Sunday morning, according to authorities

Suffolk Police say officers responded to the 6800 block of Respass Beach Road at approximately 2:30 a.m., where they found a vehicle with two adult males inside.

We're told the the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was airlifted to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the roadway was closed for approximately three hours following the crash but has since reopened.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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