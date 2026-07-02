Suffolk firefighters urge residents to skip home fireworks and attend pro shows

SUFFOLK, Va. — As the nation marks 250 years, Suffolk fire officials are urging residents to leave fireworks to the professionals this Fourth of July.

David Bosselman, a fourth-generation farmer in Suffolk, says fireworks are relatively uncommon in his rural neighborhood around the holiday.

"You hear some once in a while in some kind of direction you'll hear a few," Bosselman said.

"They'll light a few off, nothing spectacular, but they'll light a few off it wont be a lot," Bosselman said.

But the Suffolk Fire Department says it only takes one spark to cause a dangerous fire.

"We're hoping for an uneventful July 4th," Edward Kaczkowsky, fire investigator and inspector for the city of Suffolk, said.

Kaczkowsky says anything that is loud, shoots projectiles, or even sparklers, is illegal in the city.

With Suffolk still under a burn ban, officials say dry conditions make fireworks especially dangerous. Kaczkowsky says the department has responded to fireworks-related fires in the past.

"They dispose of them into the trash can and next thing you know their trash can is on fire. The trash can is next to the house and now their house is on fire," Kaczkowsky said.

Instead of lighting fireworks at home, fire officials encourage residents to attend a professional display, like Suffolk's Stars and Stripes Spectacular at Constant's Wharf Park and Marina.

"We'll have our rehab bus out there do the public safety crews that are out there to make sure that everybody is staying hydrated, they're staying cool," Kaczkowsky said.

The event starts Saturday evening at 6 p.m., with fireworks beginning at 9 p.m.

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