Suffolk Public Schools prepares for Aug. 24 start with changes to testing, transportation and attendance

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Public Schools opens for the 2026-27 school year on Aug. 24, and Superintendent Dr. John B. Gordon III says families can expect several changes, from how students are tested to how buses run and how absences are tracked.

S.O.L testing changes

S.O.L passing thresholds are changing this school year, with new minimum cut scores and a new testing window. Gordon says the goal is for more students to pass on their first attempt.

"It was always the goal to get 500 or higher so you can get advanced, but for some of the kids it was all about growth and how close they can get to 400. Now some scores, some subjects are now 420s to cut off. Some other subjects are now 440s to cut off," Gordon said.

The new testing calendar gives teachers more time to prepare students before the test, but less time for remediation afterward.

"So more time in the front, less time on the back end, so the goal is, the more kids will pass the test the first time around, but we all know that that's not the way it works for all kids. So that's also going to be a stay tuned because everyone has huge concerns about that new testing calendar," Gordon said.

Transportation

Gordon says the district is starting the year with strong driver numbers, but typically sees drivers leave around October due to family medical leave. Drivers are currently testing their routes and providing feedback to help keep buses on schedule, with the first draft of routes expected soon.

"We need to make sure that our drivers follow the routes specifically because some of our drivers are so nice. They see Jerrell running down the street or they'll go by Jerrell's house. That throws off the timing of it all," Gordon said.

The district may also bring in a consultant to improve bus efficiency. Gordon says the district is close to fully staffed but still needs substitute drivers, especially for after-school activities.

New sports programs

Among those after-school activities are new baseball and softball teams at Suffolk middle schools. Girls flag football will also have 2 teams one at Kings Fork High School and one at Nansemond River High School.

"One of the things that we always talked about was just finding more ways to have more extracurriculars in the school. This is a pilot in our mind, right? There's a lot of schools across the state that have been talking about it. So we wanna be the ones that can be very vocal," Gordon said.

Attendance policy

The district is rolling out a new attendance policy this year. Students are considered attendance failures after 17 absences, or 9 days per semester for those on the 4x4 block schedule. Students can make up attendance time through Saturday Academy and before- and after-school tutoring.

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