Downtown Suffolk library draws community one month after opening

SUFFOLK, Va. — The downtown Suffolk library has been busy since opening about a month ago, drawing visitors who say the space offers more than books — it's a welcoming hub for children and families.

Misty Altonaga, a certified occupational therapy assistant who helps young families build social skills, gain confidence, and feel comfortable in their community, visits the downtown Suffolk library at least two times a week.

"You can always come to the library and find something to do," Altonaga said.

Altonaga said the library's design challenges the traditional idea of what a library should be.

"The mind set of an old school library, you're suppose to go and be quiet and so some young families are like what there's a play wall, there's Legos I'm like yes bring the kids," Altonaga said.

She said the space gives children a low-pressure environment to observe, engage, and gradually build confidence.

"Just them watching other kids, they learn, and it's not as invasive. So, it's like, slowly after time, maybe the next time they want to kind of peek their head in," Altonaga said.

Her work centers on a broader goal for the children she serves.

"The whole mission of my work is help children learn the skills they need so they can use them in the community, and I want them to know there is a community for them," Altonaga said.

While the library has already become a community hub, there is still more to come. Construction is expected to wrap up by the end of August, bringing the opening of Lee Street, additional parking, and a 24-hour book drop.

Nearly all 18,000 books purchased for opening day are now on the shelves. Library leaders expect the new makerspaces to be fully equipped and ready for classes and community programs by this fall.

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