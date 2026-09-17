Main Street Baptist Church hosts free community resource fair in Smithfield Saturday

SUFFOLK, Va. — Main Street Baptist Church in Smithfield will host a free community resource fair Saturday, bringing together 47 vendors to connect residents with a wide range of services and resources.

The fair will offer healthcare services including dental consultations, flu shots, colorectal and prostate cancer screenings, and other medical services. Resources will also be available for senior services, insurance, financial planning, and legal assistance.

"We know the gas is high, we know groceries are expensive, but we are here to help you in this season."

Edith Shivers, president of Love Beyond the Walls Foundation, will be among the vendors at the event. The organization supports students and families by providing food during the summer and on weekends, along with school supplies.

"We'll be here on Saturday, we will have snacks for the children, we will have brochures, we will do little giveaways, so come out so you can be able to know us more and we get to know you," Shivers said.

Pastor James Harrison said the fair is designed to make community members more comfortable accessing services they may not be familiar with.

"In the past we've had opportunities to do mammograms and for some ladies it may have been their first time," Harrison said.

"We're hoping that the idea of resource fair will create a space where all of this becomes very comfortable to people who may not necessarily be familiar with these processes," Harrison said.

The Community Resource Fair is Saturday, Sept. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon at Main Street Baptist Church in Smithfield.

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