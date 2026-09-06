Four horses rescued from kill pen now recovering in Virginia and North Carolina

SUFFOLK, Va. — Debra Kelly, executive director of the United States Equine Rescue League, recently took in four horses that were rescued from a Texas kill pen, where horses are at risk of being sent to slaughter.

A rescue in Virginia Beach reached out to Kelly after the four horses ended up in the pen.

"They would probably still be either waiting to go over because they still can't. The border is still closed, or they would be dead," Kelly said.

Two of the horses are now in North Carolina. The other two, Amy and Bourbon and Boots, a former racehorse, are now in Kelly's care in Suffolk.

Kelly said Bourbon and Boots' previous owners dumped her when she could no longer race.

"They decided to make a brood mare out of her, and I guess her babies couldn't run either, so they just dumped her. They didn't care anymore," Kelly said.

Bourbon and Boots has arthritis in all four legs and recently fell ill, requiring a special feeding program. Her neighbor, Amy, wears a mask to treat eye issues.

"Her eyes were swollen shut. She could barely see. She followed Boots around. Now she would open them but she's not going to. She knows I medicate them. They look much better," Kelly said.

The rehabilitation process will take at least four months. The rescue has already accumulated more than $2,000 in veterinary bills.

"This organization runs completely on donations. And our vet bills, our farrier bills, our feed bills, everything is donations," Kelly said.

The rescue is currently accepting donations by mail. Checks can be sent to their headquarters on Elder Road in Suffolk.

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