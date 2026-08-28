Suffolk bans tractor-trailers on two roads as neighbors raise enforcement concerns

SUFFOLK, Va. — Tractor-trailers are banned on two rural roads in Suffolk, but at least one neighbor says trucks are still using the route despite posted signs.

During Suffolk City Council's Aug. 19 meeting, councilmembers voted 7-0 to ban tractor-trailers on Manning Road and Arthur Drive.

A city study found 43 crashes were reported on Manning Road, with 1 resulting in a fatality and 22 resulting in some level of injury.

Bobi Suponski has lived on Manning Road for 26 years. She says the truck traffic has gotten worse over time.

"When I first got here it was nice and country, and you know we had traffic but it just it wasn't the trucks we didn't have the truck issue," Suponski said.

Since the council vote, Suponski says trucks are still coming down the road.

"Part of the problem is once you turn from Copeland onto Manning there's a sign well, you're already there so it's almost too late," Suponski said.

Suffolk Public Works says it is in the process of installing the required truck-restriction signage. The department is also sharing information about the new restriction with the port, the Tidewater Motor Truck Association, and local businesses.

Suponski has her own ideas about how to keep trucks off the road.

"My thought would be to put up a flock camera, and to find these find these offenders very heavily," Suponski said.

I reached out to Suffolk police to ask how the ban will be enforced. A department spokesperson replied by email.

"The Police Department will continue to monitor and enforce the tractor-trailer ban in the same way it does with all other traffic-related issues," the spokesperson said.

I followed up with several questions, including whether the department conducts routine or targeted enforcement on those roads and whether it is considering installing a flock camera in the area. The department did not respond by deadline.

The city says the required signs should be in place by Sept. 11.

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