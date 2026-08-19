Helping Downtown Suffolk businesses stay open

SUFFOLK, Va. — Opening a business in downtown Suffolk can be challenging, especially for new brick-and-mortar businesses. City officials say preparation, community support and getting people downtown are key to helping businesses succeed.

“It’s never a good thing when a business closes downtown,” said Lisa Bleakley, downtown manager in Suffolk.

Bleakley said while some businesses have operated downtown for years, new businesses can face a steeper challenge when opening a brick-and-mortar location.

“If you’re going to be brick and mortar down here, for new businesses in particular, it’s going to be tough no matter what,” Bleakley said.

One recent example is AJ’s Downtown Dogs, which was open for about eight months before closing its downtown location.

After the closure, the business announced it is going mobile with a food truck, allowing it to serve customers across Hampton Roads.

In a social media post, AJ’s cited rising costs and outgrowing its space as factors in the decision to close its downtown location.

Bleakley said new business owners should be prepared for the time it can take to establish themselves.

“Any opening business, I learned decades ago, it’s gonna take minimum three years to build it,” she said, adding that the timeline can depend on a business’s expenses and investment.

To help entrepreneurs prepare, Bleakley is partnering with the Retail Alliance on a 10-week program called Retail Catalyst.

The program is designed to help business owners develop a business plan, identify financing options and build the tools they need to operate successfully.

Bleakley is also working with downtown property owners to encourage them to consider new businesses looking for space.

“The business owners will come out on the other end with a business plan, where to go for financing, all the things that they need,” Bleakley said.

But getting businesses open is only part of the challenge. Bleakley said bringing customers downtown and increasing foot traffic is also important.

Events such as Taste of Suffolk help bring people into the area and give local businesses an opportunity to connect with customers.

“A lot of cool things are happening, foot traffic is here. Can it be better? Yes. We’re working really hard on that,” Bleakley said.

AJ’s Downtown Dogs will also be at Taste of Suffolk with its food truck, showing that while the business has closed its downtown storefront, it continues to serve the Suffolk community.

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